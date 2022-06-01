TN BJP chief K Annamalai arrested for protesting against fuel prices

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu police filed a complaint against BJP state president K Annamalai and over 5,000 people for protesting and marching to the state secretariat in Chennai without permission, demanding that the government decrease petrol and diesel prices.

On Tuesday, BJP workers and Annamalai marched towards the state secretariat. Notably, after the Centre reduced the Central excise charge on petrol and diesel last month, the BJP has asked that the Opposition-ruled states lower the fuel tax to help people cope with rising prices.

Annamalai told the media on Tuesday that the state government pledged in its manifesto to lower petrol and diesel prices. The central government has already reduced fuel costs, and now it is up to the state government to follow suit. ‘DMK promised in their manifesto that they will reduce the price of petrol and diesel by Rs. 5 and Rs. 4 respectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced fuel prices twice. We demand the state government to fulfil what it has promised in its manifesto,’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Centre announced on May 21 a cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel of 8 per litre and 6 per litre, respectively, in a significant step aimed at offering relief to people affected by high fuel prices.