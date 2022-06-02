Birbhum post-poll violence case; CBI questions Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal

According to a senior CBI officer, the CBI has begun questioning TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in connection with the agency’s investigation into violent incidents in West Bengal following last year’s assembly elections. Mr Mondal arrived in Kolkata late last night and went to the CBI office first thing this morning.

The officer stated ‘He is being questioned in connection with incidents of post-poll violence in the state.’ Anubrata Mondal had requested a 15-day extension to appear before the CBI for questioning, citing doctors’ orders for complete rest. He did, however, appear before the investigating agency’s sleuths on the tenth day after filing his request. The TMC leader had already been arrested in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

Anubrata Mondal returned to his hometown of Bolpur in Birbhum district on May 21 after a one-and-a-half month stay in Kolkata, where he had arrived for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the cattle smuggling case.