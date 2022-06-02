Can Johnny Depp or Amber Heard recover from their ordeal? Find out here

Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Depp or Amber Heard after graphic allegations of abuse, recordings of vicious fights, and airings of nasty text messages?

Depp, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, declared on Wednesday that a U.S. jury had “restored his life” by awarding him a near-total victory in his defamation case against ex-wife Heard.

Jurors agreed with Depp’s three defamation claims against Heard and awarded him more than $10 million in damages. Heard was successful in one counter-claim alleging that Depp’s lawyer had defamed her. Heard was awarded $2 million by the jury.

The verdicts came at a price. The televised trial lasted six weeks and featured vivid details about a troubled marriage as well as evidence that both Depp and Heard admitted was embarrassing.

Nonetheless, Depp is expected to be offered new film roles now that a US jury has backed him after a years-long legal battle, according to Clayton Davis, senior awards editor at Hollywood publication Variety.

‘I believe Johnny Depp will return to work. He’ll be given a major project ‘Davis stated following the verdict, noting that Hollywood is full of examples of stars who have recovered from high-profile scandals.