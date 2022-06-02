Depp wins nearly all of his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Heard in US

On Wednesday, actor Johnny Depp won more than $10 million in damages in a defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, capping a six-week trial that featured graphic testimony about the stars’ strained relationship.

A seven-person jury in Virginia also ruled in favour of Heard on one of Depp’s counterclaims. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star portrayed the decision as vindication, while his ex-wife described it as ‘a disappointment.’

The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages from Heard, which the judge reduced to $10.35 million to comply with state punitive damages limits. Depp was ordered to pay Heard $2 million in damages by the panel.

Depp, 58, had sued Heard for $50 million, claiming that she defamed him in a newspaper opinion piece when she referred to herself as ‘a public figure representing domestic abuse.’

Heard countersued for $100 million, claiming Depp slandered her when his lawyer dismissed her claims as a ‘hoax.’

Depp denied hitting Heard, 36, or any other woman, and claimed she was the one who made their relationship violent.

He told jurors that Heard’s allegations had cost him ‘everything.’ Heard is best known for her role in ‘Aquaman.’ The production of a new ‘Pirates’ film was halted, and Depp was replaced in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film franchise, a ‘Harry Potter’ spinoff.