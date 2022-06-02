Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says, Home delivery of liquor to stop in Maharashtra

Home delivery of liquor, which began during the coronavirus lockdown, would be taken out soon in Maharashtra, according to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. ‘As Covid-19 cases have been reduced, we will stop home delivery of liquor. It was an arrangement during the lockdown,’ Ajit Pawar said.

In this regard, the Department as written to the Excise Department, requesting that home deliveries be discontinued immediately. The Maharashtra government has issued a notification for home delivery during the lockdown. Alcohol could only be delivered by licenced liquor stores.

Under the Bombay Liquor Rules 1953, liquor, beer, mild liquor, and wine with FL-II, FL/BR-II, FL/W-II licences might be delivered to the delivery home address, according to the notification.