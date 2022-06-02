Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged lower against the US dollar and the UAE dirham in the forex market. The strengthening of the US dollar has weighed upon the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 77.61 against the American dollar. During trading, it then reached at 77.62, registering a fall of 12 paise from the last close. Indian rupee is at 21.14 against the UAE dirham. On Wednesday, the Indian currency recovered from its record low to close 21 paise higher at 77.50 against the American currency.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05% higher at 102.55. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian share market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,930.16 crore.