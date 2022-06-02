French diplomats go on strike in protest of reforms and cost-cutting measures.

French diplomats went on strike for the first time in 20 years on Thursday in protest of President Emmanuel Macron’s personnel cuts and reforms, which they claim will harm France’s global reputation.

Hundreds of diplomatic personnel, including some ambassadors, participated in the action, which was spearheaded by young foreign ministry civil officials.

While several envoys abroad expressed their support on social media, 200 diplomats protested outside the foreign ministry, waving banners that read ‘Diplomacy in Danger,’ ‘Investing for Peace is Worth It, No?’ and ‘There can be no long-term diplomacy with short-term diplomats.’

The protest comes at an inopportune time for Macron, who was re-elected in April and has vowed to lead the European Union’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. France now holds the rotating presidency of the EU till the end of June.

The fundamental concern revolves around the integration of career diplomats into the larger civil service, which diplomats fear would dilute the service, which they argue requires knowledge gained through years of experience.

According to ministry officials, the amendments, which were enacted by decree last month and are set to take effect in January, will protect the diplomatic profession and careers.

With around 1,800 diplomats and approximately 13,500 staff working at the foreign ministry, France has the world’s third-largest diplomatic network, trailing only the United States and China.

‘Defending France’s interests and serving France is not improvised,’ France’s Consul General in San Francisco, Frederic Jung, tweeted. ‘There is no doubt that we need to modernise and strengthen our diplomacy, but not to eliminate it,’ said the 18-year diplomat.

Strikers are also concerned about years of budget cuts, which have resulted in a 20% decrease in staffing since 2007.

‘There is a tiredness in the face of ongoing pressure from international and European news, which means we are continually being pushed to do more with fewer resources,’ a senior diplomat in Paris said.

Previous claims by Macron that diplomats have occasionally worked against the executive, as well as a sense that the foreign ministry’s work is being disregarded, have not gone over well.