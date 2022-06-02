Garmin launches two new smartwatches

Mumbai: Switzerland based technology company, Garmin has launched 2 new smartwatches – Garmin Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 955- in the USA. Garmin Forerunner 255 is launched in three models. Garmin Forerunner 255 is priced at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 27,100) and it comes in 46mm size. Garmin Forerunner 255S is available in 41mm size and is priced at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 27,100). The third model comes with inbuilt storage. It is also available in two sizes: Forerunner 255 Music (46mm) and Forerunner 255S Music (41mm). Both of them are priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 31,000).

Garmin Forerunner 955 is also available in two models: Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 955 Solar. The regular model is priced at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 38,750), and the solar edition has a price tag of $599.99 (roughly Rs. 46,500).

Garmin Forerunner 255 specifications: Garmin Forerunner 255 and the Forerunner 255 Music sport a 1.3-inch display with 260×260 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Garmin Forerunner 255S and the Forerunner 255S Music feature 1.1-inch displays with 218×218 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. All these watches support over 30 sports activities and come with heart rate, sleep as well as SpO2 monitoring for its Body Battery feature, hydration tracking, and women’s health. The data of these functions can be accessed via the Garmin Connect app. Connectivity options include Bluetooth and ANT+.

Garmin Forerunner 955 specifications:

The Garmin Forerunner 955 and the Forerunner 955 Solar have all the features of the Forerunner 255 models. Both the models sport 1.3-inch display with 260×260 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi along with Bluetooth and ANT+.