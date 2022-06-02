Green corridor in Delhi helps transport liver across 8 km in 7 minutes

An ambulance, with its siren constantly blaring and followed by police cars, crossed an 8-kilometre trip in peak traffic in just over seven minutes to get a liver for organ transplant to a serving army officer confined to the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) near Dhaula Kuan, people familiar with the situation said.

According to authorities, the relatives of a man who died in a car accident wished to gift it to the 38-year-old army officer. The trip between AIIMS Trauma Centre and RR hospital in the national capital might take roughly 40-50 minutes during rush hour traffic.

The traffic police control centre received a request for a green corridor on Wednesday morning, according to Ankit Chauhan, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP). ‘The organ (liver) was of a person admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in a brain-dead condition after a road accident at Noida Expressway. The family wished to donate his organs to the 38-year-old needy army person’, Chauhan added.

‘Despite peak hour traffic, our officers got to work and coordinated the route. The ambulance carrying the organ started from Trauma Centre at 9.24 am and reached the RR hospital at 9.31 am. The doctors at the RR hospital too appreciated the effort because it normally takes 50 minutes to cover that distance in peak hour traffic’, Chauhan said.

The first green corridor was established in January 2015, when an ambulance travelled 32 kilometres in 29 minutes from a Gurgaon hospital to a hospital in Okhla, South Delhi.