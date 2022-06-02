Gulf country to stop work in open areas at noon

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour in Oman has announced mid-day break for employees working in the open areas. The mid-day break was announced due to severe heat in the country.

The Ministry of Labour announces the mid-day break every year in accordance with the Article 16 of the Oman Labour Law. The law obligates all companies in the country that have work sites under direct sunlight to stop work between 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm during the months of June, July and August. The ministry urged all employers in the country to ensure that their workers stay out of the sun between 12 pm to 3 pm.

Also Read: Schedule of India’s tour of the West Indies announced

Earlier, Qatar also issued similar order. The Ministry of Labour in Qatar had restricted the working hours in outdoors due to severe heat. The order will be in effective till September 15.