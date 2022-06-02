Initial medical report says KK did not die due to unnatural cause

A preliminary post-mortem report on singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known as KK, who fainted after a concert in Kolkata has ruled out unnatural death. The singer’s death has previously been investigated as an unnatural death by the Kolkata Police Department. According to police sources, his face and head were injured.

However, the early post-mortem report found nothing ‘unnatural as far as death is concerned’.

After returning from a gig in Kolkata on Tuesday, May 31, the singer fainted in his room at the Grand Hotel, which is located near the New Market police station, and was rushed to a private hospital in the city, where he was declared dead. In 72 hours, the final autopsy report will be released. KK is survived by his wife and children.

On Twitter, fans have expressed their shock and dismay at the singer’s unexpected demise, with many expressing shock and disbelief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, ‘Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti’.