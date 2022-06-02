Know how ‘Monkey Pox’ is related to sex

Monkeypox is a minor viral infection that is common in Africa. Now it was found in other countries across the globe. So far, the virus has been verified or suspected in over 200 nations, with the infection circulating in only about 20 of them.

Monkeypox is a virus that originates in wild animals like rodents and primates. It sometime jumps to people. Most human cases have been in central and west Africa. The infection is usually mild. It spreads mostly through close contact. The virus is spread through close contact with people, animals or material infected with the virus. It enters the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, the eyes, nose and mouth.

Dr. David Heymann, the former head of World Health Organization’s emergencies department emergencies department described the unprecedented outbreak of monkeypox in developed countries as ‘a random event’ that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe. He said that spread of the disease was sexual transmission among gay and bisexual men at two raves held in Spain and Belgium.

The virus itself is not a sexually transmitted infection, which are generally spread through semen and vaginal fluids. But as per experts, the most recent surge in cases appears to have been spread among men who have sex with other men.

‘Many diseases can be spread through sexual contact. You could get a cough or a cold through sexual contact, but it doesn’t mean that it’s a sexually transmitted disease’, said Andy Seale, who advises the WHO on HIV, hepatitis and other sexually transmitted infections.

But experts say that the infection has not previously been documented to have spread through sex. But they claim that it can be transmitted through close contact with infected people, their body fluids and their clothing or bed sheets. As sexual activity involves intimate contact, there are chances of transmission of virus.