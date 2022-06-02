Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg to step down after 14 years

Sheryl Sandberg, Meta’s Chief Operating Officer, is stepping down after 14 years at the company. Sandberg’s tight relationship with Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has fueled the expansion of Facebook, the world’s largest social network. On Wednesday, she announced her choice in a Facebook post.

Facebook’s stock dropped 4% after the announcement. Sandberg is one of Meta’s most visible executives and has long been a vocal supporter of the company’s widely criticised business model and its founder, Mark Zuckerberg.

‘When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years. Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life’, she wrote.

Javier Oliva, Meta’s Chief Growth Officer, will take over as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer. He has 14 years of experience at Meta and has led teams on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

Sandberg stated that she is unsure of her future intentions, but she intends to concentrate on her foundation and humanitarian efforts. She will remain on Meta’s board of directors after leaving the business in the autumn, she added.

Sandberg formerly worked at Google as vice president of global online sales and operations, as chief of staff for former President Bill Clinton’s Treasury Department, as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, and as an economist at the World Bank.