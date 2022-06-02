Motorola launches Moto E32s in India: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: American consumer electronics and telecommunications company, Motorola launched its new smartphone named Moto E32s in India on Thursday.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 (introductory pricing) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. It is available in Misty Silver and Slate Gray colours. The phone will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) on June 6 from Flipkart, Jio Mart, Jio Mart Digital and Reliance Digital.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto E32s runs on Android 12 and is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, along with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The handset houses triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a proximity sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and is paired with a bundled 10W charger.