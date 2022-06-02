Oppo launches Oppo A77 5G: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Oppo launched its new smartphone Oppo A77 5G in Thailand. The phone is priced at THB 9,999 (roughly Rs. 22,500 ) for 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colours and will go on sale through Shopee, JD, and Lazada.

The dual-SIM Oppo A77 5G runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The smartphone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 269 pixels per inch (PPI). It sports a dual rear camera unit. The phone is also equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n/, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include a magnetic field sensor, optical proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and pedometer. It features a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support.