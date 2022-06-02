Punjab govt to restore security cover of 424 VIPs days after Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder

From June 7, the Punjab government has decided to restore security cover for 424 VIPs. This comes five days after the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, whose protection was just revoked by the state government. The Punjab and Haryana High Court rapped the state government on the wrist for leaking the security withdrawal list on Wednesday.

When the government claimed that the VIPs’ security was only curtailed for a limited time, the court pointed out that if someone’s security is to be removed, the decision should only be made after all circumstances have been properly reviewed and all options have been considered.

Over 400 VVIPs in Punjab, including Sidhu Moose Wala, had their security cover revoked by the Punjab government on May 28. The next day, Moose Wala was shot and killed in Jawaharke village in Punjab’s Mansa district. On May 28, a day before Moose Wala was slain, the Punjab Police removed the security of 424 persons, including former MLAs and police personnel.