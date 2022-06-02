Rajendra Pal Gautam says, Delhi to rename ‘Harijan’ colonies, streets after Dr BR Ambedkar

All streets and colonies under the Delhi government will be renamed after Dr. BR Ambedkar, according to Rajendra Pal Gautam, the city’s social welfare minister. A proposal has been made by the minister of social welfare in this regard.

The minister also chaired over a key meeting with key officials in order to speed up the process. This comes after the Central Government issued guidelines stopping the use of the term ‘Harijan.’

The Kejriwal government took up the topic, and social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam held a meeting with senior officials from the relevant departments to take action and issue a notification. ‘We have proposed that all these colonies, bastis, mohallas, and streets be named after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar instead,’ said the minister.