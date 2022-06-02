Russians strengthen their grip on Ukrainian city; the US provide advanced rockets to Kyiv.

On Thursday, Russian forces attempted to extend and consolidate their control over Ukraine’s industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, edging closer to claiming a major prize in their offensive in the eastern Donbas region.

But, in a boost for Ukraine, which is fighting an invading army from Russia, the US announced a $700 million weapons package for Kyiv, which will include advanced rocket systems with a range of up to 80 kilometres (50 miles).

Russia accused the US of adding ‘fuel to the fire.’ The supply of rocket launchers, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, raises the risk of a ‘third country’ being drawn into the conflict.

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Ukraine has promised not to use the systems to target targets within Russia. US President Joe Biden hopes that extending Ukraine’s artillery reach will put pressure on Russia to end the war, which is now in its fourth month.

Russian troops were inching forward through city streets after days of heavy fighting around Sievierodonetsk, much of which had been wiped out by Russian bombardment. Ukraine claims that approximately 70% of the city is under Russian control, with Russian troops stationed in the city centre.

‘The enemy is conducting assault operations in the settlement of Sievierodonetsk,’ the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said on Thursday, adding that Russian forces were also attacking in other parts of the east and northeast.