Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices settled higher on Thursday. The gains in technology and energy stocks supported the upward rally of domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex jumped 437 points or 0.79% to close at 55,818. NSE Nifty moved 105 points or 0.64% up to settle at 16,628. Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.68% and small-cap surged 0.61%. 10 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,976 shares advanced and 1,330 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, TCS, Infosys, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Titan, Nestle India and HCL Tech. The top losers in the market were HDFC, PowerGrid, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, Life Insurance Corporation of India, ICICI Bank, M&M, L&T and Tech Mahindra.