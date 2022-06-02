UAE authorities issue new guidelines for e-scooters

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has issued new guidelines for riding e-scooters in the emirate. The authority has also launched an awareness campaign on how to ride bicycles and e-scooters safely.

ITC urged all not to drive e-scooters on main roads and highways, pedestrian paths and sidewalks. They must only use the approved lanes. All riders must wear a helmet and a reflective jacket at night. The e-scooters must have a white headlight and a red night light or a red reflector.

ITC emphasized that only one rider can ride a bicycle or electric bike and warned them to maintain sufficient distance from other bicyclists and not overtake. Riders must follow safety instructions, signs and traffic signals.