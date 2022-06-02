UP govt officer suspended for placing Osama Bin Laden’s pic in office

In Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad, a government officer of a state-run power distribution company got in trouble for keeping a portrait of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden in his office. According to news agency PTI, the officer had put a picture of Osama bin Laden on his desk, declaring himself as the ‘world’s best junior engineer.’ As a result, he was suspended and a probe was launched by top officials.

The matter became public after the photo went viral on social media. Officials with the Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL) told PTI that Ravindra Prakash Gautam, a sub-divisional officer (SDO), had a picture of Laden in his office. ‘Respected Osama bin Laden, world’s best junior engineer,’ he wrote under the picture.

SDO’s suspension was ordered by senior officers, and the picture of Laden was removed from the office. ‘Managing Director of DVVNL has suspended SDO Ravindra Prakash Gautam following an inquiry into the incident,’ Farrukhabad District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh told PTI.

The SDO was suspended for violating the Uttar Pradesh Government Servants’ Conduct Manual, 1956, and was exposed to harsh disciplinary action. The state government will receive a detailed investigation report soon.