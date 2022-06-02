Vistara announces new offers for passengers

Mumbai: India based air carrier, Vistara has announced new offer for passengers. The air carrier owned by Tata Group and Singapore International Airlines alliance has announced an ‘Early Monsoon Sale’. The offer will be available on across its domestic and international network.

The sale is available on all three cabins – Economy, Premium Economy and Business for travel period between 20 June 2022 and 31 December 2022. Bookings under the sale are open for a period of 48 hours from 0001 hours of 2 June 2022 to 2359 hours of 3 June 2022. Under the offer the one-way fares for domestic routes starting at Rs 1,699 for Economy, Rs 3,459 for Premium Economy and Rs 7,439 for Business Class (exclusive of convenience fee). On international routes, all-inclusive return fares start at Rs 14,249 for Economy, Rs 18,899 for Premium Economy and Rs 47,099 for Business Class.

The special sale affordable fares are listed below:

The air carrier also announced non-stop flights between Jeddah and Mumbai from 2 August 2022.