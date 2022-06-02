‘will not accept anti-farmer reforms as long as I’m alive,’ says KCR

K Chandrashekar Rao, the Chief Minister of Telangana, slammed the Union government, saying he would not accept anti-farmer power reforms as long as he lived. He went on to say that this was all part of a conspiracy to disrupt the state’s economy. In an nearly one-hour speech on Telangana Formation Day, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief slammed the Union government.

He said, ‘Telangana state has registered unimaginable victories that no state in our country as a whole could not do so in 75 years.’ He mentioned his government’s many welfare programmes during the last eight years. ‘We have stunned the world by completing giant projects within a short period of three years. We have completed the biggest and largest lift irrigation project in the world in a record time, which was only possible in a country like China,’ said KCR.

He also praised the Dalit Bandhu scheme as a ‘social reform movement aimed at the development of the Dalit community.’ The government is providing each Dalit family with a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh under the scheme. ‘It is unfortunate that the Centre is discouraging the progressive and development-oriented state. The discrimination started from the initial days of the formation of Telangana,’ Telangana’s chief minister stated.