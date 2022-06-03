22- year-old musician Sheil Sagar dies due to unknown causes

22-year-old musician and vocalist from Delhi, Sheil Sagar died of unknown causes on Wednesday, according to reports. His death was confirmed by his friends and musicians in Delhi on social media.

One of his friends tweeted, sharing the news of Sheil’s separation on Wednesday, ‘Today is a sad day… first KK and then this beautiful budding musician who had us in awe with his rendition of my favourite song #wickedgames.. may you rest in peace #SheilSagar’.

According to Rolling Stones, Sheil rose to prominence in Delhi’s indie music scene after releasing his acoustic first single, If I Tried (2021). On Spotify alone, his song has received over 40,000 plays. In 2021, the musician released three additional singles: Before It Goes, Still, and Mr Mobile Man – Live. Sheil sang with a low-baritone voice and played the piano, guitar, and saxophone. He was also the previous vice-president of Hansraj College’s music society.

