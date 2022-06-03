DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

4 killed, 5 injured in car-auto rickshaw collision

Jun 3, 2022, 03:29 pm IST

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, at least 4 people lost their lives and 5 others were injured in a car-auto rickshaw collision. The accident took place near Hol village in Beed district in Maharashtra. The  deceased were travelling in the auto rickshaw.

Also Read: 7 charred to death as bus catches fire 

The car was going  from Ambajogai to Kej and the auto was travelling in the opposite direction when the incident took place.  The deceased were identified as Machhindrasingh Goke, Priya Goke, Veersingh Goke (all residents of Kej) and rickshaw driver Balaji Munde (resident of Pisegaon). The injured were  admitted in Swami Ramanand Teeth medical college and hospital.

Tags
shortlink
Jun 3, 2022, 03:29 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button