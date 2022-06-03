4 killed, 5 injured in car-auto rickshaw collision

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, at least 4 people lost their lives and 5 others were injured in a car-auto rickshaw collision. The accident took place near Hol village in Beed district in Maharashtra. The deceased were travelling in the auto rickshaw.

The car was going from Ambajogai to Kej and the auto was travelling in the opposite direction when the incident took place. The deceased were identified as Machhindrasingh Goke, Priya Goke, Veersingh Goke (all residents of Kej) and rickshaw driver Balaji Munde (resident of Pisegaon). The injured were admitted in Swami Ramanand Teeth medical college and hospital.