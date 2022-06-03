A generation lost its childhood with KK’s death; ‘Soulful songs by the youth icon’ -Complete Playlist here…

Some artists’ deaths appear to be personal. When Bollywood singer KK died of a heart attack on Tuesday evening, it appeared that a long-lost friend had departed without warning. When legendary actor Irrfan Khan died a few years ago, India felt the same way. In Irrfan’s instance, the actor had been battling cancer for the last year, and while some may have seen the inevitable end approaching, his departure felt like someone had ripped a piece of one’s heart away. In KK’s situation, the anguish seemed to be more intense because his death was unexpected. He had played before a sold-out audience in Kolkata only hours before his demise.

Krishnakumar Kunnath was born in 1968 in New Delhi to Malayali parents. He began his musical career by singing jingles for various advertisements. His first break in Tamil cinema occurred when he worked with AR Rahman on Kadhal Desam, followed by ‘Strawberry Kannae’ for Minsara Kanavu. In Bollywood, he performed in Gulzar’s ‘Maachis’ for Vishal Bhardwaj. KK sang with veterans like Hariharan and Suresh Wadekar in the song ‘Chhod Aaye Hum,’ who were renowned to perform classical-based tunes in Hindi film in the 1990s.

KK, on the other hand, saw success in 1999, when Sony Music arrived in India and released KK’s solo album in an effort to encourage emerging musicians in the music industry. ‘Pal,’ KK’s solo album, was an instant smash with the youth. Songs like ‘Aap Ki Duan,’ ‘Pal,’ and ‘Yaron’ quickly became classics. So much so that the songs became a type of anthem for an entire generation in India about friendship and love. ‘Yaaron’ and ‘Pal’ remain the go-to songs about friendship and love over three decades later and are frequently performed at college and school farewells across India.

The same year, KK released a song for individuals who have suffered a heartbreak. The song ‘Tadap Tadap,’ composed by Ismail Merchant for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,’ pierced one’s heart with its melody, words, and heartfelt interpretation by KK. The song was groundbreaking. It demonstrated KK’s variety, range, and ability to bring the song to a crescendo that was uncommon in Bollywood tunes at the time. It also helped that it was gorgeously filmed by Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, who played tragic lovers experiencing grief.

There was no turning back for the vocalist after this. KK helped usher in the 2000s with the ultimate party song of the era, ‘Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe’ from the now-iconic film ‘Dil Chahta Hai.’ The film and song epitomized that generation’s freewheeling and adventurous spirit, and KK elevated the song to unheard-of levels with Shankar Mahadevan.

Much of KK’s popularity in the late 1990s and early 2000s was due to his clean voice. He arrived at a period when Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan controlled the Indian film business. While both vocalists were quite famous, they were frequently compared to veterans Kishore Kumar and Mohammad Rafi and their styles. KK’s voice was fresh, forceful, and distinct; the songs he was made to sing at the time resonated with the youth more than Sanu and Narayan, who were popular among the elder age.

Everyone has a favorite KK song. Everyone has a personal recollection associated with one of KK’s tunes. If ‘Yaaron’ was about camaraderie, ‘Sach Keh Raha Hai Dil’ was about heartbreak. There was ‘Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai’ for serenading your love, and ‘Alvida’ for farewells when the singer’s range was perfectly exhibited. ‘Alvida,’ composed by Pritam for the film ‘Life In A Metro,’ begins on a lower scale, with KK almost humming the first few lines, but finally, the notes take flight, and the singer’s strong voice peaks at higher notes, making the listener experience the anguish of leaving.

KK’s song was the ideal remedy to every emotion. Perhaps this is why everyone is left feeling hollow after KK’s passing. It’s as though a piece of childhood has been forcibly taken away. His songs were for you when you needed motivation, needed to cry alone, or wanted to be close with your love. His voice seemed to be a personal extension of himself, possibly more beautiful and heartfelt.

Staying relevant for the younger generation for nearly two decades is no easy achievement. At a time when reality shows are producing singers by the dozens, KK’s songs connected with his audience—particularly the youth—as seen by his performance in Kolkata on Tuesday night, hours before his death. Videos on social media show him performing his popular ‘Pal’ to a crowded audience, primarily made up of Millenials, before collapsing and dying of a heart arrest. It’s also possibly the most appropriate way to go—singing the song that made him famous among his followers and leaving with a boom. Go well, KK; your smile will remain in our hearts forever.