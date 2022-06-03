Cyber solutions are the need of the hour: Karnataka IT Minister

Karnataka IT Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan stated on Thursday that cyber solutions are the need of the hour, citing the country’s rising cybercrime rate.

Addressing the anniversary edition of ‘Cyber Vartika’, Narayan said, ‘It is important to be cyber-responsible for everyone including the general public as well as experts. Cyber awareness is the key to diving into the ocean of the Internet and swimming without worrying about getting phished’.

The state government’s K-tech Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security, CySecK publishes a monthly Kannada newsletter named Cyber Vartika. The IT minister further said, ‘The newsletter carries the most relevant cyber security news of the month related to updates, threats, frauds, and breaches, which makes it a guidebook for both the users and the cyber security enthusiasts. The newsletter comes with informative posters and contests related to cyber security’.

Furthermore, Karthik Rao Bappanad, the Centre Head of CySeck, discussed the concept of ‘Cyber Vartika’ and its goals, which include raising public awareness of the numerous methods in which cyber fraudsters deceive people.

Several industry professionals who spoke at the event said that, in the aftermath of Covid, cyber security has become critical for everyone who uses the internet, from teenagers to the elderly. The event was attended by Professor Ashok Raichur, Secretary, Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST), Meena Nagaraj, MD, Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Professor A Nagarthna, National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Seshadri PS of Unisys among others.