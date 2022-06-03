Forex Market: Indian rupee surges against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian gained against the US dollar in the forex market. The positive trend in the Indian equity market and weakening of the US currency supported the upward rally of the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 77.47 against the American dollar, registering a rise of 13 paise from the last close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee had settled at 77.60 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia launches e-visa app for Umrah

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.10% lower at 101.72. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian share l market as they offloaded shares worth Rs451.82 crore.