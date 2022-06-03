India’s tea is high in pesticides, many countries send it back; Report

According to Indian Tea Exporters Association (ITEA) head Anshuman Kanoria, both foreign and local customers have rejected a number of tea consignments due to the presence of pesticides and chemicals above legal levels. The Tea Board intends to increase exports in order to fill the void left by crisis-hit Sri Lanka on the worldwide market. However, consignment rejection is leading to a decrease in outbound shipments.

All tea sold in India must meet Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) standards. However, according to Kanoria, the majority of purchasers are purchasing tea with exceptionally high chemical content. India exported 195.90 million kg of tea in 2021. The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Iran were the top purchasers. This year, the board hopes to produce 300 million kg of tea.

According to Kanoria, several countries have strict entry requirements for tea. The majority of countries adhere to variants of EU regulations that are more strict than FSSAI norms. ‘Rather than complying with the law, many are lobbying the government to relax the FSSAI requirements,’ he added. This would send the wrong message because the beverage is considered a health drink. The issue has prompted concerns from tea packers and exporters.

‘It is underlined that manufacturers must completely adhere to the current FSSAI rules. Producers’ organizations have addressed the subject of changing the rules with FSSAI. It comes without saying that exports must comply with the current regulations of the importing nations,’ he added. In 2021, India exported tea worth Rs 5,246.89 crore.