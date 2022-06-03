Know how to automatically delete YouTube search and watch history

Mumbai: YouTube is the most popular video streaming platform in the world. It has millions of users. The app can be viewed on smartphones, tabs, desktops, laptops and connected TVs. The app also allows users and subscribers to download videos on their devices. These downloaded videos can be watched offline.

YouTube allows its users to delete the watch history and search history. Users can also choose to delete their YouTube search and watch history automatically after a certain amount of time.

Here is how to delete search history and watch history on computer:

Go to your Google Account.

On the top left panel, click Data & personalization.

Under ‘Activity controls’, click YouTube History, then click Auto-delete.

Click the auto-delete time-frame you want and then Next and then Confirm to save your auto-delete activity choice.

Click Confirm at the bottom right of the pop up.

Here is how to automatically delete search and watch history on TV, game console, or media streaming box:

In the left-hand Menu, go to Settings .

Select Clear search history.

Select the Clear search history button.