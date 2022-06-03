Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory

Vadodara: A massive fire broke out at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari industrial area in Vadodara city in Gujarat. No causality was reported. 7 workers were hospitalized. Fire officials evacuated 700 people living near by the factory.

‘4-5 people have been shifted to hospital due to difficulty in breathing. We are monitoring the pollution level of the city. People living in nearby areas have been shifted to safer places’, said Vadodara Collector RB Barad.

Also Read; President Kovind’s 4-day UP visit begins today

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.