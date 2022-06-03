Merchandise exports from India surge by 15.46% in May

New Delhi: The merchandise exports from India surged by 15.46% in May this year. The exports stand at $ 37.29 billion. The surge in petroleum products, electronic goods and chemicals sectors surged during the period. Imports during the month too grew by 56.14% to $ 60.62 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit widened to $ 23.33 billion during the month. Trade deficits are the difference between how much a country imports and how much it exports.

According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India’s merchandise export in April -May 2022-23 was $ 77.08 billion with an increase of 22.26% over $ 63.05 billion dollars in April-May 2021-22.

Also Read: Sale of diesel decline in May

Value of non-petroleum exports in May this year was $ 29.18 billion , registering a growth of 8.13% over non-petroleum exports of $ 26.99 billion in May last year.