PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 1,406 projects in UP today

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate a number of projects in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi will attend the third Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit groundbreaking ceremony today. In the state, the PM will lay the foundation stone for 1,406 projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore.

Agriculture and allied industries, IT and electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, military and aerospace, and handloom & textiles, among other sectors, are among those covered by the projects, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took it to Twitter on Friday morning and said, ‘Under the guidance of respected PM Narendra Modi Ji, `New India of New Uttar Pradesh` has become the best destination in the country for investment. The enthusiasm of investors towards Ground Breaking Ceremony 3.0 is direct proof of this. This ceremony is going to give flight to the aspirations of `New Uttar Pradesh’.