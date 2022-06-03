Russia restricts export of noble gases used in the manufacture of chips

Sanctions-hit Russia has limited exports of noble gases such as neon, a key ingredient in chip manufacturing, until the end of 2022 in order to strengthen its market position, according to the country’s trade ministry on Thursday.

Russia’s export restrictions may exacerbate the global chip supply crunch. Ukraine was one of the world’s largest suppliers of noble gases until March, when it halted production at its plants in Mariupol and Odesa.

Exports of noble gases, which Russia previously supplied to Japan and other countries, will be permitted only with special state permission until December 31, according to the Russian government on May 30.

The move will allow the government to ‘rearrange those chains that have now been broken and build new ones,’ Deputy Trade Minister Vasily Shpak told Reuters on Thursday via the ministry’s press service.

According to the ministry, Russia accounts for 30% of the global supply of noble gases.

Taiwan, the world’s leading chip producer, imposed restrictions on chip exports to Russia after Moscow dispatched thousands of troops to Ukraine on February 24.