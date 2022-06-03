Saudi Arabia launches e-visa app for Umrah

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia launched an e-visa app to apply for Umrah visa for individual from outside Saudi Arabia. Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah announced this. The visit visa for Umrah will be issued now within 24 hours.

The minister said that one million people will be allowed to perform Hajj this year. This include 850,000 foreign pilgrims and 150,000 domestic pilgrims.

Earlier the Saudi government had launched ‘Saudi Visa Bio app’ for Hajj, Umrah pilgrims from United Kingdom. Saudi Arabia is the first country in the world to allow registration of biometrics via smartphones for the issuance of electronic visas. The ‘Saudi Visa Bio app’ will allow visa applicants in the UK to register their biometric data prior to travel and saves them having to visit visa issuance centers. They will have to match their data with the information stored on the app after entering Saudi Arabia. This will speed up the border control process. The app was developed jointly by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Presidency of State Security, the National Cybersecurity Authority and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.