Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjabi singer was hit by 19 bullets, died within 15 minutes

Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala died 15 minutes after being shot and had 19 bullets put into his body by intruders, reveals the autopsy report. On Sunday, the 28-year-old Moose Wala was shot and killed in Punjab’s Mansa district.

After conducting an autopsy, a panel of five doctors came to the conclusion that his cause of death was, ‘Haemorrhagic shock which is due to antemortem firearm injuries described and sufficient to cause death in the ordinary course of nature’.

According to the investigation, Moose Wala’s corpse had the most gunshot wound marks on his right side. His kidneys, liver, lungs, and spine were all damaged by bullets, and he died ‘within 15 minutes’ after being shot.

An X-ray of the entire body was taken and it was also discovered that Moose Wala’s T-shirt and pyjamas were saturated in blood and had several holes correlating to his injuries.

Unidentified gunmen ambushed Moose Wala in Mansa’s Jawarharke village and opened fire on the Thar he was travelling in, only days after the Punjab government cancelled the singer-politician’s security protection. At least three weapons were used, including an AN-94 assault rifle, and the scene yielded thirty empty bullet casings.

Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang stationed in Canada, has claimed responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder. As per police, the singer’s murder looked to be vengeance for the assassination of Akali leader Vicky Middukhera last year.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had already ordered the formation of a judicial panel to investigate the incident, which will be led by a sitting high court judge.

On Tuesday, Moose Wala was cremated in his residence Moosa village in Mansa. A sea of mourners lined the streets to pay their last respects to the musician. For his final voyage to a family-owned field for cremation, Moose Wala’s favourite tractor, which had appeared in several of his music videos, was bedecked with flowers.