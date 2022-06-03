DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower

Jun 3, 2022, 04:49 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended marginally lower  on Friday. The losses in the  automobile and consumer stocks  weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex fell 49 points or 0.09%to close at 55,769.  NSE Nifty moved 44 points or 0.26% down to settle at 16,584. Nifty Midcap 100 plunged 1.64%t and small-cap slipped 0.86% higher. 13 out of the 15 sector gauges  compiled by the National Stock Exchange  ended lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was  negative as 1,379 shares advanced and 1,954 declined.

Also Read: India’s fiscal deficit improves to 6.7%. 

The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries, Infosys, L&T, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid and Dr Reddy’s. . The top losers in the market were Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement, Shree Cement, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Nestle India, SBI, ICICI Bank, Titan, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Maruti.

Tags
shortlink
Jun 3, 2022, 04:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button