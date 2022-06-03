Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended marginally lower on Friday. The losses in the automobile and consumer stocks weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex fell 49 points or 0.09%to close at 55,769. NSE Nifty moved 44 points or 0.26% down to settle at 16,584. Nifty Midcap 100 plunged 1.64%t and small-cap slipped 0.86% higher. 13 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,379 shares advanced and 1,954 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries, Infosys, L&T, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid and Dr Reddy’s. . The top losers in the market were Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement, Shree Cement, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Nestle India, SBI, ICICI Bank, Titan, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Maruti.