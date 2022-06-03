TCL launches TCL Stylus 5G: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese electronics company, TCL launched its new smartphone named ‘TCL Stylus 5G’ in the USA. The smartphone can can be purchased from the T-Mobile site for $258 (roughly Rs. 20,000). It is available only in Lunar Black colour.

This handset features a 6.81-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone runs on Android 12. It houses a quad rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel selfie camera at the front.