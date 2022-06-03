Techno launches Spark 9 Pro: know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese mobile phone manufacturer, Tecno launched its latest smartphone Tecno Spark 9 Pro in Africa. The company has not yet revealed price details of the handset. The handset will be initially available in Africa in Burano Blue, Holy White, Hacker Storm, and Quantum Black colours.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro runs on Android 12-based HiOS 8.6 and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with Mali-G52 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM . It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+(1,080×2,460 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone houses a triple rear camera system and also has a a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support.