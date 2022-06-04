Absence of pit lines hinders launch of train services in Malabar region: Railways

Kozhikode: Indian Railways pointed out that the absence of pit lines cause the hindrance for introducing new train services in Malabar region. Meanwhile, the railways have not taken any action over the request of the Palakkad division for constructing pit lines in major stations. Pit lines are the infrastructure required to conduct maintenance of coaches with open dumping trenches along the track.

Among the stations falling under Palakkad division, only Mangaluru has pit lines. Though pit lines were built in the Palakkad station, only the passenger trains with 12 coaches can be washed from here. It has been years since the Palakkad division demanded to launch pit lines in West Hill railway station in Kozhikode and Kannur. However, the railways have not considered the request yet. The railway board has approved to construct pit lines at Palakkad town with an expense of Rs 19 crore. But no further procedures have been taken.

At the same time, five stations – Thiruvananthapuram, Kochuveli, Nagercoil, Ernakulam Town and Alappuzha under Thiruvananthapuram division have pit lines. Hence, many train services are currently commencing from here which ensures comfortable train travel to passengers compared to the Malabar region.

If pit lines that facilitate maintenance of 24 coaches is constructed at West Hill, it would help to start train services from Kozhikode railway station. It will also clear the way of conducting Jan Shadabdi services daily. Kozhikode railway station is the only station which contributes over Rs 100 crore revenue to the railways. Mangaluru lags behind Kozhikode railway station in case of passengers who opt reservation. The railways have informed that pit lines could not be built in West Hill and Kallai as the board has decided to introduce goods unloading facilities in these stations. As the railways is planning to launch international standards at Kozhikode railway station, the board discarded the possibility of constructing pit lines here.

Only Yeshwantpur Express passes via Kozhikode to Bengaluru, even though the division has informed the railways about the need for more services in view of high passenger demand. Railways have rejected the request of extending the train service from Kannur to Bengaluru via Hassan by citing lack of facilities in Kozhikode railway station.