Alliance Air launches new domestic flight service

Jun 4, 2022, 04:13 pm IST

New Delhi: India based air carrier, Alliance Air has launched a new domestic flight service. The airline will operate  flights connecting Dibrugarh in Assam with Tezu in of Arunachal Pradesh.  The air carrier will deploy a Dornier 228 aircraft for the service.

The 17-seater aircraft manufactured by the  Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will take only  20 minutes  cover the distance between two cities. The fare is fixed at  Rs 1,600.

The flight service would be available three days a week — Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. On April 12 this year, Alliance Air’s first flight landed at Pasighat in East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

