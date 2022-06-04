Alliance Air launches new domestic flight service

New Delhi: India based air carrier, Alliance Air has launched a new domestic flight service. The airline will operate flights connecting Dibrugarh in Assam with Tezu in of Arunachal Pradesh. The air carrier will deploy a Dornier 228 aircraft for the service.

The 17-seater aircraft manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will take only 20 minutes cover the distance between two cities. The fare is fixed at Rs 1,600.

The flight service would be available three days a week — Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. On April 12 this year, Alliance Air’s first flight landed at Pasighat in East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh.