As a Covid booster shot, Corbevax can be combined with other vaccinations!

Corbevax by Biological E Limited has been authorized as a heterologous Covid-19 booster dosage by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). This implies that people who have had their complete Covishield or Covaxin vaccination can receive Corbevax as their third or booster dose. Six months following the second dose of the vaccination, the Corbevax booster can be administered. Until now, the booster shot was the same as the first and second shots.

‘We are really thrilled with this clearance, which will meet the requirement for Covid-19 booster doses in India,’ said Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical and vaccines business Biological E Ltd. ‘We’ve reached a new milestone in our Covid-19 vaccine adventure. This clearance supports Corbevax’s continued world-class safety standards and high immunogenicity.’

TRIALS

Biological E Ltd recently submitted its clinical trial data to the DCGI. This resulted in approval for administering the Corbevax vaccine as a heterologous booster dose to people who have already received two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin. This was after a thorough evaluation and deliberation with the subject expert committee. The clinical study results demonstrated that the Corbevax booster dosage improved immune response while remaining safe. The experiment included 416 people ranging in age from 18 to 80 years old.

HOW TO BOOK

The CoWIN site may be used to book a Corbevax vaccination appointment. Corbevax has been provided to 51.7 million youngsters in India so far, with 17.4 million receiving both doses, according to Biological E Ltd. In April, the DCGI recommended granting emergency use authorization for Biological E’s Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax for children aged 5 to 12. The corporation provided the Centre with 100 million doses of the vaccine.