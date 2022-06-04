Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Expat wins 20 million UAE dirhams

Abu Dhabi: Arif Khan, a Bangladeshi expat based in Sharjah won 20 million UAE dirhams in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s ‘Mighty 20 Million’ raffle draw. Arif Khan won the fortune with ticket number 144481 purchased on May 27.

Fatibha Binas won the second prize of 1 million UAE dirhams with ticket number 271300 bought on May 27. Nahita Vincent won the third prize of Dh100,000 with ticket number 219746 purchased on May 19.

The cost of one Big Ticket is Dh500. People buying two tickets will get a third one for free.