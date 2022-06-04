Brajrajnagar bypoll; BJD candidate Alaka Mohanty records landslide victory

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) swept the high-octane Brajrajnagar Assembly seat bypoll with a record margin, showing that party supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s charisma remains intact among the voters.

In the bypoll from the Brajrajnagar constituency in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district, BJD candidate Alaka Mohanty won by a huge margin of over 65,000 votes. Alaka Mohanty, wife of late BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty, whose demise prompted the by-poll, received 93,790 votes after the last round of counting.

For the first time since the 2019 general elections, the Congress improved its performance by finishing second with 27,565 votes, beating the BJP, which received 22,316 votes in the by-election.

‘I am grateful to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. I also want to thank the party workers who worked for me in the scorching heat. Besides, I am thankful to the people of Brajrajnagar for their support. I will work hard for the overall development of the constituency,’ Alka Mohanty told the media.