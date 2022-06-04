‘Cashback’ for payments through WhatsApp; Here’s how it works!

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, has long offered a payment option. Despite WhatsApp’s over 2 billion users, the function has failed to gain popularity. Customers will now receive a Rs 35 discount when they make their first purchase using WhatsApp’s payment service. This cashback award may be used three times by sending money to three different contacts. Users must meet specified qualifying requirements in order to get WhatsApp cashback, and the offer will be made available to different users at different times. You will only have access to the funds for a limited time.

Once you have access to the feature, you may send money to any WhatsApp contact and get Rs 35 for each successful transaction. Users can send any amount of money to their contacts in order to receive a reward. There is no minimum amount necessary, and clients can only obtain the Rs 35 return three times by transferring money to three different persons. It should be noted that customers will only receive one cashback incentive per contact to whom they contribute money.

Users must meet certain eligibility criteria. These conditions include the user has been a WhatsApp subscriber for 30 days and having registered for payments on WhatsApp by inputting your bank details. The receiver must also be a WhatsApp subscriber in India who has registered for payments using WhatsApp. Users must also have the most recent version of WhatsApp installed.

Here’s how to send money using WhatsApp.

# To send money to your contacts, use WhatsApp and navigate to More options > Payments > Transfer Money. Send money. Please make another payment.

# Then, tap on the person to whom you want to send money. If they’ve signed up for WhatsApp Pay, a gift icon will appear next to their name.

# If there isn’t a gift icon next to the contact’s name, you must invite them to WhatsApp Payments before you may send them money.

# When you’ve found the recipient, enter the amount you wish to send > tap Next > Select Send Payment and enter your UPI PIN.

# Another alternative is to open the chat for the person you want to transfer money to > tap > enter the amount you want to send > tap Next > tap Send Payment > enter UPI PIN.