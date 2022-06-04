‘Enemies’ are inciting turmoil in Iran in order to destabilise the Islamic Republic, says Khamenei.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed recent protests in Iran on foreign ‘enemy’ aiming to destabilise the Islamic Republic’s leadership on Saturday.

In addition, he claimed that opponents were waging a ‘psychological war’ against Iran by accusing it of piracy for seizing two Greek ships after the US seized Iranian oil from a tanker.

‘Today, the enemies’ most important aim for striking a blow at the country is based on popular uprisings,’ Khamenei added, referring to last month’s week-long rallies in southern Iran over the collapse of a building, which killed 37 people.

‘But the enemies’ assessment is as flawed as many previous ones,’ he added in a televised speech commemorating the 33rd anniversary of the death of Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Authorities have blamed the collapse of a 10-story residential and commercial building in Abadan on local corruption and substandard safety, and said 13 people have been arrested for construction violations, including mayors and other officials.

Protesters, on the other hand, claim the accident was caused by government carelessness and entrenched bribery and have yelled anti-official chants, including Khamenei’s.

Residents in Iran have reported disruptions in internet connectivity, implying an attempt to halt the use of social media to organise rallies and circulate films. Authorities have advised people to stick to official media and avoid ‘rumours’ on social media.