Hyderabad gang-rape case; Telangana BJP chief demands CBI probe

Telangana BJP head Bandi Sanjay wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday, demanding with him to hand over the Hyderabad gang-rape case to the CBI and arrest all those involved. In the Hyderabad rape case, three people have been arrested so far, including two minors. Saduddin Malik, one of the suspects who was arrested yesterday, has been named.

‘In continuation of arrest of accused Saduddin Malik, two children in conflict with law were apprehended by Jubilee Hills police today. They are being produced before Juvenile Court for their custody,’ police said. Meanwhile, leaders and members from the Jana Sena Party protested at the Jubliee Hills Police Station, seeking justice for the rape victim in Hyderabad. They were arrested later.

On May 28, the 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped while returning home from a party in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area. The incident was brought to light after the father of the minor girl filed a police report about it.

A police case was filed against five people after the girl’s father filed a complaint. The case was filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 and 323, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act Sections 9 and 10.