Indian student wins world’s largest coding competition, becomes ‘top coder’!

Kalash Gupta, a computer science and engineering student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, has been chosen as the winner of the TCS CodeVita season 10 worldwide coding competition, which gathered over 100,000 entrants from 87 countries (TCS).

CodeVita is the world's largest computer programming competition. Rangan Banerjee, the director of IIT Delhi, congratulated Gupta on his triumph.

According to media reports, Gupta remarked that he never anticipated winning first place in such a rigorous competition, but he is pleased with the prize money ($10,000). He continued to say that he had pondered securing the third slot. The winner and second-place finishers got $7,000 and $3,000, respectively, for their efforts.

The TCS honored the third-place finisher from the Czech Republic and awarded him a monetary reward of $1000. Sources say that each of the four CodeVita contest winners will be awarded an internship at TCS’ Research & Innovation department. Tata Consultancy Services hosted the premier global coding competition, CodeVita Season 10, with over 1 lakh entrants from 87 countries taking on the coding challenge.