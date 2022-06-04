ISSF World Cup: India’s Anjum Moudgil wins silver

Baku: In shooting, India’s Anjum Moudgil won silver medal in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan. Anjum Moudgil lose to Rikke Maeng Ibsen of Denmark by ’12-16’ in the finals. This is Anjum’s second individual World Cup silver in the event.

Indian men’s team of Swapnil, Deepak Kumar and Goldie Gurjar won silver in the team competition. Earlier, Indian women team consisting of Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita and Shreya Agrawal won gold medal in the 10m air rifle team women competition. The Indian eves defeated Anna Nielsen, Emma Koch and Rikke Maeng Ibsen of Denmark by ‘ 17-5’.

India is now in the third spot in the points table. Earlier, Indian junior team had bagged 33 medals – 13 gold, 15 silvers and five bronzes at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 in Suhl, Germany. India finished the event on the top of the points table.