Oppo launches Reno 8 Lite 5G: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Oppo launched its new 5G smartphone named ‘ Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G’ in Spain. The phone is priced at EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 35,700) for 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. The smartphone is offered in Black and Rainbow colours and will be available for purchase via the company’s e-store.

The dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs Android on 11-based ColorOS 12.1 and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, along with Adreno 619 GPU and 8GB of RAM. It features a 6.43-inch AMOLED (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with 60Hz refresh rate. The handset houses triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU, GALILEO, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support.